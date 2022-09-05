Shae Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named
A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police.
Shae Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday.
A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Shae's family have our assurances that we will do everything we possibly can to bring them justice and support them following their terrible loss.
"I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible."
He added: "I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved. While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate.
"We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons."
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
