Streatham Hill: Man shot dead by armed police
- Published
A man has been shot dead by police in south London.
Officers said they were pursuing a "suspect vehicle" at about 21:50 BST on Monday and ended the chase by making "tactical contact" in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was subsequently shot and died in hospital at about 00:15 on Tuesday.
Efforts are under way to contact his family, the Met said, and the police watchdog is investigating.
Police cordons and road closures are in place.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.