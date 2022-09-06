Man, 90, not guilty of attempting to murder wife
A 90-year-old man has been found not guilty of trying to murder his unwell wife, after she woke him up one night.
Edward Turpin was also cleared of wounding Joan Turpin, also 90, with intent at their home in Orpington, south-east London, in September 2021.
The former butcher, who stabbed his wife in the early hours after she started shouting, was convicted at the Old Bailey of recklessly wounding her.
Turpin has been absent from court since becoming ill on Friday.
The jury, who deliberated for more than 11 hours before producing a majority verdict, heard how Mrs Turpin, who is blind and needs a catheter, had become increasingly dependent on her husband.
Happily married
Turpin told the court he stabbed his wife in an attempt to calm her down and make her stop screaming.
Turpin, who also injured himself with the knife, told the court "the last thing" he would ever want to do was harm her.
He said they had been happily married for "60 good years" before the incident and that he still telephones her twice a day.
He added: "What's the good of me causing my wife serious harm? I've got no-one - no brothers, no sisters, no aunts, no uncles. Without my wife, I'm finished.
"I just love my wife and when you get married, for better or for worse, ok if it turns out it's a bit worse, I'll carry on."
He will be sentenced at a later date.
