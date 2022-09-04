Kensington High Street: Murder arrest after man shot dead
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Kensington High Street in West Kensington at about 02:00 BST.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers.
It was the second shooting to take place in the capital over the weekend.
On Saturday, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in Hackney.
While in Bow, a teenager was stabbed to death and another suffered serious injuries after a "disturbance involving a large number of people" in the early hours of Sunday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk