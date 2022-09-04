Hackney: Man taken to hospital after shooting
A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Benn Street, Hackney, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital where his gunshot injuries were assessed as not life-threatening, the force said.
The Met added an investigation was under way but no arrests had been made. The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
