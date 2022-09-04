The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST.
London Fire Brigade and ambulance service also attended and a number of cordons were put in place.
Two other men were detained on suspicion of causing public nuisance, the Met said.
Footage posted on social media appeared to show a figure scaling the exterior of the landmark, one of the biggest buildings in Europe.
Previous attempts successful attempts to climb the 87-storey tower in Southwark include a group of protesters from Greenpeace in 2013.
