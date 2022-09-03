Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations cost Met Police £8.1m to cover
- Published
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations cost the Metropolitan Police more than £8m to cover, figures have revealed.
At the start of June thousands of people gathered in London to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.
Data released by the force shows 8,982 shifts were worked by officers between 1 June and 5 June.
The total cost to the force has been recorded as £8.1m - £3.4m of that was on police officer overtime.
Over the long weekend 21 people were arrested - 11 of those were for obstruction of highway offences.
The Platinum Jubilee events began on 2 June, with Trooping the Colour at which the Queen appeared on the balcony.
There was a service of thanksgiving on 3 June, which she was unable to attend because of discomfort she felt on Thursday.
She had to cancel her appearance at the Epsom Derby on 4 June for the same reason.
But, that Saturday night did see affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during the evening's Platinum Party at the Palace.
Stars including Diana Ross, George Ezra, Queen and Ed Sheeran performed in front of a crowd of about 22,000.
On 5 June The Queen was joined by three generations of her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the finale of a pageant.
Her appearance rounded off a huge star-studded procession along The Mall which saw carnival floats celebrating the seven decades of her reign.
