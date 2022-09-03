Heathrow Airport: Tube fares to rise to peak rate
All Tube and Elizabeth line fares between central London and Heathrow Airport will increase to the peak rate.
The changes will come into force on 4 September and will see the charge for a new Oyster card increase from £5 to £7.
Transport for London (TfL) says the rise is as a result of the latest government funding deal which was agreed earlier this week.
Bosses say the £2 increase is expected to generate TfL additional income of up to £27m per year.
The move means that a journey between central London and Heathrow Airport on the Piccadilly line will cost £5.50.
A similar trip on the Elizabeth line will cost £12.80.
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This fare increase was chosen as one which would have a lower impact on Londoners currently worried about the cost of living, and to ensure that journeys that avoid Zone 1 will not be affected, helping to protect those living near and working at the airport."
Journeys ending at stations before Heathrow, like Hatton Cross, Hounslow West and Hayes & Harlington will continue to have an off-peak fare.
A new £3.6bn government bailout - TfL's sixth since May 2020 - was agreed on Tuesday in order to secure the long-term future of the capital's transport network.
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford described the deal as "hard won" but Mr Khan, who is also chair of TfL, branded it "far from ideal".
Mr Khan also warned of increased fares, just two weeks after Londoners were warned of potential Tube and bus fare rises of up to 14% next year.
