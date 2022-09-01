Man, 90, can't remember stabbing wife, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he "can't remember" what had happened.
Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London, and stabbed her.
The Old Bailey heard Mrs Turpin, who is blind and needs a catheter, had become increasingly dependent on her husband.
Mr Turpin denies attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.
The prosecution previously told the jury Mr Turpin could "no longer cope" and, when he was woken in the early hours by his wife digging him in the back, attacked her in their bed before turning the knife on himself.
Giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Turpin told the court "the last thing" he would ever want to do was harm his wife.
He said they had been happily married for "60 good years" before the incident, and that he still telephones her twice a day.
He added: "What's the good of me causing my wife serious harm? I've got no-one - no brothers, no sisters, no aunts, no uncles. Without my wife, I'm finished."
'Started screaming'
He said they had gone to bed as usual before he was woken by his wife, whose tone was "aggressive" - something that was unusual for her, he said.
"She started screaming and I can't remember much after that," Mr Turpin said.
Jurors have heard Mr Turpin dialled 999 in the aftermath while he and his wife were injured and said he did not want to stop the bleeding, telling the operator: "We want to die."
He accepted he had "probably" injured his wife and himself, but said he did not know why he would have done it.
Asked about his wife's health before the incident, Mr Turpin said the couple had "so-called" home care but that he did the majority of the care, cooking, cleaning and emptying her catheter.
He added: "I just love my wife and when you get married, for better or for worse, ok if it turns out it's a bit worse, I'll carry on."
The trial continues.
