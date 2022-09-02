Putney: Rowers say new pier could end racing on stretch of river
Rowers have hit out against a proposed pier in south-west London, saying it could be the "end of racing" on that section of the River Thames.
The proposed pier next to Putney Bridge would interfere with the river's tideway, according to rowers including Olympian Guy Pooley.
They fear safety and the Oxford-Cambridge boat race could be impacted.
Uber Boats by Thames Clippers want to build the pier to expand its services and to "improve accessibility".
Boat company Livett's Launches has also applied to build a 74-metre (250 ft) extension to the existing Putney Pier and upgrade it.
'Accidents would be inevitable'
Currently, Uber Boats serve 24 piers from Barking Riverside to Putney Pier.
The RB6 route, which stops at Putney and Wandsworth piers, only operates during the morning and evening on weekdays.
A petition to extend the service to weekends has gained more than 1,485 signatures. according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
But rowers have written to Wandsworth Council to express concerns the pier would impact racing, in particular the Boat Race and Head of the River races.
Olympic rower Guy Pooley, head of rowing at Eton College, wrote: "The position of this new pier and the consequent activity around it will adversely affect the ability of the local rowing clubs to operate safely in that area."
Paralympic rower and two-time World Champion Erin Kennedy MBE said it would impact "all social rowing on the Tideway" while Alastair Marks, chief executive of British Rowing, said it would increase the risk of accidents.
"The impact of this proposal would therefore be that crews would simply no longer be able to use this stretch of water," he said.
"Given that rowing boats are fragile and difficult to manoeuvre, the risks of doing so would be too great because accidents would be inevitable."
Uber Boat by Thames Clippers said all historic races would be able to go ahead under the plans and there would be no services running during the events.
It added a risk assessment showed the new pier "posed no greater risk", saying access for clubs would not be restricted.
A spokesperson added: "A new pier would allow us to future proof the Putney river bus route and to explore a more frequent off-peak and weekend service in Putney.
"This will help more Londoners enjoy fast, convenient commutes and day trip journeys by river."