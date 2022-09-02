Wayne Couzens accused of more indecent exposures
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has offered no indication of a plea to two further counts of indecent exposure in Kent.
Couzens, 49, was a serving Metropolitan Police officer when he allegedly exposed himself to a female cyclist in Deal on 13 November 2020.
In the second incident on 9 June 2015 in Dover he is accused of driving with the lower half of his body undressed.
The hearing took place at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Appearing by videolink from HMP Frankland in Durham with a bushy white beard and a grey T-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to say "I have been advised no indication" and "no indication" when both charges were put to him.
In May, Couzens pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to four counts of indecent exposure in relation to crimes allegedly committed in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021.
He stands accused of "intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress".
Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
He is due to appear at the Old Bailey 3 October.
