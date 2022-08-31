King’s Cross Tube: Tube track attempted murder accused in court
- Published
A 41-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to pull a woman onto train tracks at a London Underground station.
Arthur Hawrylewicz, of Avondale Gardens South, Cardiff, was arrested following the alleged incident in King's Cross Underground Tube station on Monday.
He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
At the time, police said a man had tried to pull a woman onto the tracks before being hit by a train himself.
The man was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokeswoman said, adding the woman was unharmed.
