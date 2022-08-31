Croydon cemetery: People seen taking water meant for graveside flowers
People have been stealing large quantities of water from taps installed inside a south London graveyard, according to concerned local residents.
Witnesses say people were filling large containers from taps meant to be used for vases of flowers at Mitcham Road Cemetery, Croydon, before driving off.
One resident, Michael Dettmar, said he had also seen builders take water while on his walks around the cemetery.
Croydon Council said it was "taking a proactive response" to the issue.
Mr Dettmar said earlier this month he had spotted a driver stop a car and fill up six large containers of water near the entrance to Croydon Crematorium, which is inside the cemetery.
"This particular chap was just in an ordinary car. In the back I could see he had several large water containers. I thought, that's a lot to just water flowers on a grave. But then he did a three point turn and went out," he said.
"Other times I've seen builders using the taps too. The council has to pay water rates, so everyone that lives in the borough is paying for these guys to take the water. It's a bit of a cheek."
Mr Dettmar said he had witnessed it happening several times while on walks with his wife and had spoken with cemetery staff about the issue.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Croydon Council's 2022/23 budget included a forecast of £444,000 for supplies and services related to the borough's two cemeteries and another £41,000 for what is described as 'premises related expenditure'."
Croydon Council said: "The filling up of large water containers is a problem that we are aware of and we are already taking a proactive response in advising those seen, not to do so."
It added that warning people had led to "some success and we shall continue to advise that this is a facility for our cemetery visitors, and that the water is not for any other use outside of these parameters.
"The problem we have is that this is a 56 acre site and we can not always monitor as closely as we would like to."
