Victoria station: London bus driver charged over fatal crash
- Published
A bus driver has appeared in court after being charged with causing the death of a woman who was killed in a crash between two buses outside London Victoria station.
Melissa Burr, 32, died last August after two single-decker 507 buses crashed into each other.
Driver Olusofa Popoola has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring another woman.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Ms Burr, from Rainham in Kent, was reportedly walking between the two buses when the crash happened, at 08:25 BST on 10 August, 2021.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and two others sustained minor injuries at the Victoria bus stand.
Mr Popoola, of Peckham, has also been charged with causing serious injury to Diana Mathuranayagam.
The 59-year-old will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 28 September.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk