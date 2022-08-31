Plaistow stabbing: Man arrested after boy, 12, attacked

The boy was treated at the scene on Brook's Road before being taken to hospital

A 12-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Brook's Road in Plaistow at 20:17 BST on Tuesday and treated him at the scene.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the Met added.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

