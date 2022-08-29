Isle of Dogs: Man in critical condition after double stabbing
- Published
Related Topics
Police are appealing for witnesses after a double stabbing in east London.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 22:45 BST on Sunday to East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs.
A 23-year-old man was found with stab injuries and was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.
While at the scene officers found a second man with stab injuries on Limeharbour and he was also taken to hospital but his condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing, the Met said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.