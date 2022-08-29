King’s Cross Underground: Man arrested after woman pulled on to Tube tracks - police
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident at King's Cross Underground Station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said it was called at 13:26 BST following reports of a "serious incident".
A spokeswoman said it was believed a man tried to pull a woman on to the tracks before being hit by a train himself.
The Hammersmith & City and Circle underground services were severely disrupted as a result.
"The woman was thankfully unharmed, but understandably shaken up," the force said.
BTP said it did not believe the two were known to each other and appealed for witnesses who may not have spoken to police already to contact them.
"The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries," the spokeswoman added.
Re:🚇 #Tube No #Circle Line due to cancellations.— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) August 29, 2022
Severe delays #Hammersmith & City + #Metropolitan Line Uxbridge - Aldgate after a customer incident earlier on.
