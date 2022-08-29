London Bus Strikes: 'It's keep warm or eat' - bus driver
Bus drivers on strike in London have said they are facing the decision of "keeping warm or eat" as they battle for a pay rise.
Trade union Unite said 1,600 drivers at bus company London United, owned by French firm RATP, were striking on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with the Notting Hill Carnival.
One driver said it was to ensure he and colleagues could afford the basics.
In a statement RATP said they would "do all we can to find a way forward".
Bus driver Abdul Hanafi said: "It's either keep warm or eat. One of the two and we want both and that's why we're doing this.
"They need to come to the table and give us what we want and it's not much really, considering."
'Real terms pay cut'
Unite claims the dispute is a result of the workers only being offered a pay increase of 3.6% for 2022 and 4.2% for next year.
The union said it would be a "real terms pay cut" because the real inflation rate (RPI) stands at 12.3%.
A spokesperson for RATP said: "London United is facing the same economic pressures as businesses across London.
"Furthermore, we recognise the pressures that both drivers, and the public, are under and we will do all we can to find a way forward. But we do need Unite to return to face to face discussions with us."
Transport for London (TfL) said 10% of its bus network would be affected by the strike action. Sixty-three bus routes in west and south-west London would be impacted, as well as parts of Surrey.
Those attending Notting Hill Carnival have been urged to check routes before they travel due to a bus strike and station closures.
Carnival closures
Ladbroke Grove station is closed on both days.
Westbourne Park is exit only from 11:00 to 18:00 BST and will be closed from 23:30.
Notting Hill Gate is also exit only for Central line services. District and Circle line services will not stop at the station between 11:00 and 18:00.
Royal Oak is exit only from11:00 and will shut at 18:00 .
Holland Park will close at 15:00 and Latimer Road will shut at 23:30.
Road closures are also in place across Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove and Kensal Road.
Closures are within the borders of Holland Park Avenue to the south, Queensway to the east, Harrow Road to the north + West Cross Route to the west.
