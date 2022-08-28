Notting Hill Carnival-goers urged to check routes before travel
Those attending Notting Hill Carnival have been urged to check routes before they travel due to a bus strike and station closures.
A 48-hour bus strike is taking place in parts of west London due to a dispute over pay.
Trade union Unite said 1,600 drivers at bus company London United, owned by the French firm RATP, would strike on Sunday and Monday.
Ladbroke Grove station is closed and Westbourne Park is exit only.
Notting Hill Gate is also exit only for Central line services. District and Circle line services will not stop at the station between 11:00 and 18:00 BST.
Royal Oak is exit only and will shut at 18:00 BST.
Holland Park will close at 18:00 and Latimer Road will shut at 23:00.
Road closures are also in place across Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove and Kensal Road.
Closures are within the borders of Holland Park Avenue to the south, Queensway to the east, Harrow Road to the north + West Cross Route to the west.
The Westway and West Cross Route remain open.
Transport for London (TfL) said 10% of its bus network would be affected by the strike action.
Sixty-three bus routes in west and south-west London will be impacted, as well as parts of Surrey.
Unite claims the dispute is a result of the workers only being offered a pay increase of 3.6% for 2022 and 4.2% for next year, saying it would be a "real terms pay cut" because the real inflation rate (RPI) stands at 12.3%.
A spokesperson for RATP said: "We call on Unite to return to the negotiating table so that drivers can receive their pay rise and we can restore services to passengers without further delay."
TFL said the carnival was unlikely to be severely disrupted.
