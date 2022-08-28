Notting Hill Carnival returns after two-year absence
Millions are expected to gather and celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival as the event returns to west London's streets for the first time in two years.
The carnival returns after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to be put on hold in 2020 and 2021.
Roads within the Notting Hill area will be closed throughout Sunday and Monday.
Participants say they are looking forward to seeing their creations "brought to life" at the event.
Marelle Steblecki, 29, said she is "excited" to finally wear a costume she planned to wear pre-pandemic.
"I've had my particular costume, which is rose gold, purple and teal booked with my carnival band since 2018, so I've been waiting to wear this for two years," she said.
"The carnival band that I'm playing with chose their theme as Africa. It is good for people to see that there are true influences behind each costume."
A second 48-hour bus strike in parts of west London could affect those attending the event.
Sadiq Khan urged everyone attending to arrive early and to make the most of the celebration.
"This community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture has become one of the world's biggest street festivals and part of the very fabric of this city," he said.
Notting Hill Carnival
- The event takes place on the August Bank Holiday in Notting Hill, Westbourne Park and parts of Kensington
- The spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink is rooted in Caribbean culture, and has been influenced by the Windrush generation
- Over the past 55 years it has grown to become the second-biggest carnival in the world, after the one held in Rio de Janeiro
- The event aims to "promote unity and bring people of all ages together"
- The first festival was put on by Rhaune Laslett, who lived in Notting Hill and wanted to highlight and celebrate the diversity in her area
The Metropolitan Police said officers will be on duty in their thousands this bank holiday weekend to keep the public safe.
Teams will be made up of officers from across the capital, Commander Dr Alison Heydari said.
She added: "Being able to attend Carnival in person has been sorely missed for the last couple of years, so we are expecting large crowds in the Notting Hill area this weekend.
"We are also working to keep the area safe with the festival organisers implementing 'safer spaces' where women and girls can go and seek advice from specially trained professionals, as well as the police.
"Our officers are here to help you, if you feel like something doesn't look right please speak with us."
