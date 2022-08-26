London Marathon: Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori to run race
- Published
A man held in Iran for nearly five years on spying charges, before being released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is set to run the London Marathon.
Anoosheh Ashoori had always hoped to run the marathon whilst serving a jail sentence on charges he denied.
The 68-year-old from Lewisham, south-east London, was released in March.
He said he will run for Amnesty International and Hostage International.
The British-Iranian dual national was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran and was later convicted of allegedly spying for Israel's intelligence service Mossad, despite having lived in the UK for 20 years.
Mr Ashoori said while being held in Evin prison he started running in circles in a small prison yard, and gradually built up his stamina so he was able to run up to two hours.
He also read a book on running.
He said: "When I read that, I decided it was so inspiring anytime I was released I promised myself, whatever age I am, I am going to participate in the London Marathon.
"By running you can fight going insane, it is magic."
Mr Ashoori, who will be running with his son Aryan, also urged the British Government to do more to help negotiate the release of other detainees held in Iran, like Morad Tahbaz.
He added he was running to "let all the ones who are left behind know they are not forgotten".
His and Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release came after the UK agreed to pay back a £400m debt to Iran dating back to the 1970s.
Amnesty International UK, described Mr Ashoori's marathon bid as an "amazing turnaround" from his time in Iran.
Jo Atkins-Pott, Amnesty International UK's campaigner, said: "Since his release in March, Anoosheh's always been clear that he wouldn't rest until Morad Tahbaz, Mehran Raoof and others unjustly detained in Iran were released.
"He's an inspiration and we're delighted and honoured to be campaigning with him."
This year's London Marathon takes place on 2 October.
