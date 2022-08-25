Five injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Harrow
Five people have been injured after a car mounted a pavement on a north London street.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to St Anne's Road in Harrow at about 18:10 BST.
Medics said they did not believe the injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.
The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 60s had been detained. It added the incident was not being treated as terror-related.
