London: Naked man finds council camera trained on his home
A man said he was "horrified" to find two security cameras pointing at him after getting out of the bath at home.
London resident Darren Turner was naked when he saw the motion sensor devices on scaffolding outside the windows of his ninth-floor, North Kensington flat.
The council said the cameras were there in case anyone climbed the scaffolding during Notting Hill Carnival.
They had been installed by contractors as a safety measure, the authority added.
But Mr Turner said they were "a complete invasion of my privacy", particularly when he thought all the contractors had gone home for the night.
The cameras were outside his kitchen and lounge, the latter of which he had entered after bathing.
"When I first discovered them I had just had a bath and went to my lounge completely naked," he explained.
"I went to the window to get a towel from the airer - that's when I was horrified to see the huge [cameras].
"It has been extremely stressful."
Photos taken by Mr Turner show one camera inches from his window while another is placed overlooking the scaffolding.
"When I looked at them they are all angled towards my home," he said.
"If a child was running around naked they could have been [photographed]. I had to cover all my windows. It's made me feel really uncomfortable."
Kensington and Chelsea Council has moved to reassure residents that cameras should only take a photo if there is movement on the outside.
But Mr Turner said the cameras' positioning had left him worried they could have captured what he was doing on the other side of the window.
The equipment was initially covered in tape before being readjusted, he said.
Building work has been taking place at Hazlewood Tower for the past year while new doors and windows are put in.
During the programme, residents are unable to access their balconies and Mr Turner - who says he has suffered from PTSD after witnessing the Grenfell tower block fire - adds he struggles with noise from the works.
He said the drilling could be as loud as a rock concert.
A council spokesperson said: "We understand this must have been concerning for residents, but would like to reassure people that the devices on the scaffolding are motion sensor cameras and not CCTV cameras. They monitor movement on the scaffolding and are triggered only by movement on the scaffolding.
"They were installed as an extra safety precaution ahead of Carnival and will be removed shortly afterwards.
"Regrettably, while residents were told about extra safety and security measures being put in place, they weren't informed of the specific detail.
"We have now written to all residents to explain. We have also reviewed images from the motion sensor cameras and are satisfied they point on to the scaffolding and site compound, not into residents' homes."
