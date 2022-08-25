Croydon: Tram drivers to strike for third time in four months
- Published
Tram drivers in south London have announced they will strike for the third time this year over pay.
Members of the Aslef union on London Tramlink, based in Croydon, will walk out on 12 September.
Aslef said that due to inflation an offered 3% pay rise was actually a pay cut and they had any contact from management since July's strike.
Tram Operations Ltd (TOL), run by FirstGroup, said the unions should call off the strike.
Aslef says their drivers have had their wages frozen for two years and the offered pay rise is not fair during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on Tramlink, said: "There has been no contact from Tramlink management and no new offer since our last strike in the middle of July.
"It seems FirstGroup, which operates the tram system on behalf of TfL, doesn't care about either the welfare of their staff or the impact on their passengers of more disruption."
'Perks of bosses'
He continued: "Their offer means a huge wage cut for staff who face being unable to heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.
"We are having to strike again because management are not prepared to make anything like a fair offer that reflects the real cost of living in this country."
Mr Brennan accused FirstGroup of neglecting the needs of staff: "FirstGroup are prioritising the pay and perks of their bosses above a fair deal for staff.
A TOL spokesperson said: "It's hard to understand how Aslef can justify going out on strike, having benefited from a change in terms equivalent to a 5% plus rise only in November.
"This action will disrupt Croydon residents and businesses needlessly, when the local economy is still recovering from the pandemic. We want to find a solution with Aslef - they should call off these damaging strikes and reconsider our offer."