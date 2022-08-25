Girl, 12, dies after hit-and-run collision between cars in Barnet
- Published
A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a hit-and-run collision with another car in north London.
She was in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, in Barnet, on Saturday at about 22:10 BST. Two men in the Bentley fled on foot.
The girl was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday. Her family is aware.
A man, 28, has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.
The arrest, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, was made on Monday before the child died.
The man was released on bail until late September.
Det Insp Ian Watson appealed for information about the crash: "My thoughts are with the girl's family as they come to terms with this devastating news and we will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.
"I encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward if they haven't already done so."
