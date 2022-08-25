Barrister asked client to supply drugs, court hears
A barrister accused of encouraging his client to supply Class A and Class C drugs has appeared in court.
Henry Hendron, 41, is alleged to have bought crystal meth and Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) between August 2021 and March 2022.
He is also accused of offering to supply crystal meth in 2018 and possession of the Class A drug at an address in east London in May 2022.
He represented himself at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Mr Hendron, who has represented high profile clients including the Earl of Cardigan, appeared in court to confirm his name, date of birth and his address in Covent Garden, central London.
He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance on 22 September at Woolwich Crown Court.