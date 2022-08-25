Norbury fire: Huge blaze being treated as arson
Police have said they are treating a large fire in south London as arson and have released images of a man they want to talk to.
Dozens of homes were evacuated as 100 firefighters tackled the blaze in Woodmansterne Road, Norbury, on 26 June.
Police said they have linked that fire to one at the same location on 19 July.
Images of a man with a knife acting suspiciously in the area have been issued by the Met.
Police say there were no reports of any serious injuries but a number of homes were damaged.
In June, around 15 fire engines were sent to the scene when approximately seven hectares of wasteland, shrubs and school playing fields were alight.
Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Smith from the London Fire Brigade, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters faced a very intense and serious fire.
"There is no doubt that the dynamic actions taken by crews immediately on arrival saved more than 40 homes from the blaze.
"Hot and windy conditions made tackling the fire challenging and firefighters worked incredibly hard to save a whole street's worth of houses."
