Mayor approves skyscraper for London's South Bank
- Published
Three new tower blocks are a step closer to being built on London's South Bank, after the mayor approved plans.
A developer wants to demolish ITV's former studios and build a leisure and office complex next to the Thames.
The scheme, which includes a 25-storey skyscraper, has been strongly opposed by local residents, who believe it would blight London's skyline.
City Hall said any harm to the area's heritage would be outweighed by the "public benefits" of the scheme.
But it could yet be blocked by the government after it was 'called in' in May by the then Communities Secretary Michael Gove. No decision has been made by the government and ministers may yet halt the scheme.
About 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for the scheme to be thrown out, as it is to be built in a conservation area and near the Grade-II-listed IBM building and National Theatre.
Blocked light fears
People living nearby also believe it will block light and hoped mayor Sadiq Khan would throw out the plans.
Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi has also criticised the absence of housing and affordable workspace in the scheme.
Public inquiry call
"The mayor's mistakes only illustrate further the need for a public inquiry," said local resident and chair of the Save Our South Bank Action Group, Jenny O'Neil.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "This is a very prominent strategic site, and this scheme will blight the South Bank, with social housing residents enduring health issues with the huge daylight losses.
"Sadiq has failed to act strategically or protect the rights of residents".
The plans were initially permitted by Lambeth Council in March. However, like other projects planned in London of its scale, it required further approval from the Greater London Authority (GLA).
A City Hall report said the development would "result in some harm to nearby heritage assets, namely the character and setting of the South Bank Conservation Area."
But it read: "Officers have reached the conclusion that whilst less than substantial harm would be caused to these heritage assets, this would be outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme."
The developers, Mitsubishi Estate and CO-RE, say once finished the site will include rehearsal space, a gallery and riverside cafes and restaurants. They said their proposals would "be a great addition to the South Bank".
Lambeth Council planning officers said the offices will create up to 4,500 jobs in the borough once finished.
