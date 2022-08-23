Park Royal residents warned of speeding before deadly car crash
By Harry Low & Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Residents living near a station where a car landed on the tracks after crashing off a west London road say "it was only a matter of time" before someone died.
A woman, 33, was killed when the Range Rover she was in crashed through a barrier, hit a stationary Tesla and ended up on the Piccadilly line at Park Royal in the early hours of Monday.
The driver, a man aged 23, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Neighbour Katee Moore said: "We've been warning and warning everybody."
The 33-year-old woman's family has been informed, the Met Police said. Another woman in the Range Rover, aged 26, was also taken to hospital and is in a non-life-threatening condition.
A man in his 50s, who had been with the Tesla near the A40, received treatment at the scene.
Ms Moore, who lives in Baronet House overlooking Park Royal station, said she had previously been trying to raise the alarm along with other residents about speeding vehicles.
She said: "For about six months now we have been complaining to anybody and everybody about the antisocial behaviour of these rally drivers.
"I personally have seen them miss a woman with a buggy by inches. We've got videos and pictures galore."
Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the BBC she had witnessed the crash having been woken by the sound of loud car engines.
She said: "I saw the smoke and called the police. My heart started beating really, really fast.
"We've been raising this with the council over and over and over again.
"This is exactly why we're trying to tackle this problem because we knew one day this was going to happen."
Ms Moore also complained that residents had been "ping-ponged" between Ealing and Brent councils with their concerns because their building is on the border of the two boroughs.
She added: "We've reported to the police and to councils but nobody seems to be listening."
An Ealing Council spokesperson declined to comment on the residents' longstanding complaints "because the accident resulted in a fatality".
A Brent spokesperson said they were also "unable" to comment due to the on-going police investigation.
They added: "This young woman's death is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time."
The Met Police has also been contacted for comment.
Flowers and candles have been left at the scene of the crash.
The black 2019 Range Rover damaged at least three charging points in the Tesla dealership, which has been shut.
Park Royal station was closed after the crash but has partly reopened.
Westbound trains are stopping but the eastbound platform remains closed with trains limited to travelling at 5mph through the station.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk