Park Royal Tube station partially reopens after deadly car crash
The Tube station where a car landed on the tracks after crashing off a west London road has partially reopened.
A woman, 33, died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit a stationary Tesla and landed on the Piccadilly line at Park Royal in the early hours of Monday.
The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital while another female passenger in her 20s was also taken to hospital.
The eastbound platform remains closed.
Westbound trains are stopping at Park Royal but services going eastbound are not stopping and limited to travelling at 5mph through the station.
A man aged in his 50s, who had been with the Tesla, was treated at the scene in west London.
The woman killed in the crash was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, Scotland Yard said.
The black 2019 Land Rover damaged at least three charging points in the Tesla dealership.
A bouquet of flowers and melted candles have been left by the railings outside.
