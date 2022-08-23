Notting Hill Carnival: 48-hour bus strike to hit bank holiday weekend
A second 48-hour bus strike in parts of London could affect those attending the Notting Hill Carnival.
Sixty-three bus routes in west and south-west London will again be affected as drivers with Unite and London United unions walk out on Sunday and Monday.
The first Notting Hill Carnival since 2019 is being held on Monday.
Transport for London (TfL) says 10% of its bus network will be affected and so customers should leave extra time.
It also advises people to check before they travel and should be aware there might be busier services.
Parts of Surrey will also be affected by the strike.
TfL said bus trips stood at 87% of pre-pandemic levels last Friday, the first day of a 48-hour walkout.
There were long queues for buses in parts of the capital during rush hour, and for taxis outside some major stations throughout the day.
