Tube strike: Journeys down 90% during August walkout
Journeys on the London Underground fell by 90% compared to the previous week during Friday's Tube strike.
Transport for London (TfL) said bus trips were down 84% on pre-pandemic levels, with 963,110 people tapping in.
Tube staff from the RMT union held a 24-hour strike. Bus drivers with Unite and London United also walked out.
Rental e-scooter journeys were up 83% on the previous week while the numbers using the cycle hire scheme in central London rose by 30%, TfL figures show.
The figures cover up to 10:00 BST on Friday.
Transport bosses urged people to only travel if essential as most of the Tube network was unable to operate throughout the day during the fifth 24-hour walkout of the year.
A shuttle service operated in parts of greater London but no stations in zone one were able to open.
A total of 63 bus routes were affected in west and south-west London, as well as parts of Surrey, as bus drivers held a 48-hour walkout.
There were long queues for buses in parts of the capital during rush hour, and for taxis outside some major stations throughout the day.
