Seven arrests in Brixton after four men stabbed during brawl
- Published
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four men were stabbed during a brawl in south London.
The Met and paramedics were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Josephine Avenue, Brixton, at 18:19 BST on Saturday.
Police said they arrested the four men with stab wounds, as well as three other men who were stopped nearby.
The force said three men were in hospital, and the rest were in custody.
It said it was continuing to investigate and that multiple crime scenes were in place.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.