Owami Davies: Met investigated after police spoke to missing woman
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating the Met after it emerged officers had contact with a missing student nurse.
Owami Davies, 24, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July and was last seen in Croydon on 7 July.
On Saturday, the Met said its officers had spoken to her in Croydon on 6 July but did not yet know she was a missing person.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) requested a referral.
Ms Davies was reported missing by her family on 6 July and Essex Police handed the investigation over to the Met on 23 July.
In a statement, the Met said officers were called to an address in Clarendon Road, Croydon, to concerns over the welfare of a woman.
Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and spoke to the woman but she told them she did not want help and left.
Ms Davies had not yet been marked as a missing person on the police database at the time.
The force said it only later established that the woman they had spoken to was Ms Davies as a result of their missing person investigation.
The force's own professional standards body has said it will not investigate the officers involved but the IOPC requested the matter to be referred to them.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) were consulted and as there has been contact with police the IOPC were informed.
"The IOPC has requested the matter be referred to them.
"The officers are not subject to any current investigation by the DPS.
"The interaction recorded on the officers' bodyworn video has been viewed by members of the Independent Advisory Group and Owami's family to ensure openness and transparency."
The IOPC confirmed they had received a referral and said: "We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required."
Five people have been arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - but have since been released on bail, pending further investigation.
The force issued a fresh appeal at the beginning of this week, saying Ms Davies could be in Croydon and "in need of help".
On Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that Ms Davies could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.
