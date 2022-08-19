Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens faces more indecent exposure charges

Wayne CouzensMet Police
Wayne Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder, kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been charged with two further counts of indecent exposure.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on 9 June 2015 and 13 November 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Couzens, 49, was a police officer at the time.

Couzens has already denied four separate counts of indecent exposure after being charged earlier this year.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 2 September.

Couzens is serving a whole-life tariff for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Wayne Couzens are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

