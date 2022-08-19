Kennington home flooded as roof leak not fixed, tenant says
A family saw water pouring through the ceiling of their south London home in heavy rain this week, as a housing association had not fixed their roof.
Nawal Musa described how she went from "leak to leak", to catch water in buckets, but they quickly overflowed.
The roof of the Kennington home was damaged in Storm Eunice in February and this was reported, Ms Musa said.
Housing association Notting Hill Genesis said it had fixed a gutter and would carry out more repairs urgently.
However, Ms Musa said the association had so far only taken pictures of the damage.
During heavy rain on Wednesday, Ms Musa recorded video footage of water rushing down from parts of the ceiling, leaving furniture and curtains sodden. Water can also be seen dripping out of the fluorescent lights and rushing down bookshelves.
'Nobody cared'
The mother of two believes the damage to her house will cost her about £5,000 as she says her sofas and carpet have been ruined.
Ms Musa told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I called [Notting Hill Genesis] to ask them to disconnect the electricity but they said they had too many emergency calls to take. It felt like nobody cared.
"I was having to go from leak to leak. I was soaked. All the buckets were full. They had the chance to repair it when the weather was better."
She added that since the damage caused by Storm Eunice, damp had spread across the ceiling, which had been bad for her health: "I suffer from asthma myself," Ms Musa said. "I try to keep the windows open."
Notting Hill Genesis said it apologised Ms Musa. A spokesperson added: "We carried out a repair to the gutter this summer, but clearly this did not resolve the issue as we'd hoped. We have requested emergency repairs to fix any leaks in the home and carry out a mould wash in the bedrooms and living rooms, as well as arranging for contractors to take another look at the guttering and roof so we can best prevent further leaks from outside."