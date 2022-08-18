Dagenham murder: Man in court after fight death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 60-year-old man died in a fight in east London.
Connor Coveley, 23, of Broad Street, Dagenham, is accused of killing Stephen Goodman, who was found fatally injured on Sunday.
Police were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham.
Mr Coveley appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 3 November for a plea hearing.
Two men aged 26 and 36 who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.