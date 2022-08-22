Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died and two others were injured as the car they were in crashed on to a Tube line in west London.
The Range Rover ended up on the Piccadilly Line tracks after colliding with a Tesla at Park Royal Tube station at about 04:00 BST.
A man and a woman inside the Range Rover were taken to hospital while a woman who had been with the stationary Tesla was treated at the scene.
There is no Tube service between Uxbridge and Acton Town.
The A40 westbound is also closed. Both "are are likely to remained closed for a considerable period of time", according to police.
