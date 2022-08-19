Mobility scooter killing: Man charged with Greenford murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London.
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The family of the victim, who is Irish, is being supported by specially trained officers, police say.
Mr O'Halloran, was attacked while on his way to busk, according to a friend.
Detectives believe Mr O'Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, was stabbed in Western Avenue before managing to travel about 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.
On Thursday night, about 100 residents packed in to Greenford Community Centre for a meeting with police about local safety.
Ch Supt Sean Wilson told residents extra police patrols in the area would be in place for a week, after which time he would review if they needed to be extended.
However, he was questioned by a number of residents who raised concerns about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.
Sabah Razak said parents felt "frightened" as their children walked home from school and would ring their child to check they were ok.
'Just disgusting'
Paying tribute to Mr O'Halloran, she said: "What threat was he posing? What was he doing to anyone? It's just disgusting."
Asked what she made of the police reassurances over extra patrols she said she'd heard "a lot of promises" but didn't know "how much will come out of it".
She added: "In the last six to seven years, I don't ring the police anymore.
"If I have to go and confront someone myself, I go and do it because I've been told on several occasions, 'what do you want us to do?'"
Another resident, Naqib Yahya, asked: "Why's it take someone to be stabbed to have extra patrols?"
He was among several residents who claimed when they contacted police they had not been taken seriously.
Speaking to BBC London after the meeting he said: "The police ask the community for help but they're quite slow to act on the information passed on."
Asked what the Metropolitan Police were doing to tackle knife crime, Ch Supt Sean Wilson said the Violent Suppression Unit had dedicated teams who carried out weapons searches and urged residents who find knives on the street to report them.
He promised there would be more officers coming due to the current recruitment drive under the government's Police Uplift Programme and that new Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who is due to take up his role next month, had a plan to address concerns.
