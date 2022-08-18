Tube strikes: How to win at London during a walkout
Londoners have had to contend with four 24-hour network wide Tube strikes so far this year due to an ongoing row over jobs and pensions.
With Friday's instalment coming at the height of the school summer holidays, how can commuters and tourists battle their way around the city?
Hop on a bus
"Tourists take the Tube; Londoners take the bus," wrote the editors of the 2018 book Bus Fare.
Indeed during previous Tube strikes, the humble London bus has certainly come into its own with extra vehicles filing out on to the streets (including old heritage models, much to the joy of the London bus enthusiast and no doubt the owners of Bus Fare).
Yet this strike will be a little different to those gone by as more than 1,600 bus drivers are also set to take part in their own two-day walkout.
Transport for London (TfL) says 57 routes in west and south-west London, as well as in parts of Surrey, will not operate (you can find a useful list of routes here), and no night buses will run in those areas.
Elsewhere though, get ready to start queuing at those bus stops.
Take the train
While the Tube may be out, those who want to get their fix of riding the rails can jump on a train.
Thursday's rail strike means that services are likely to start later than usual but the London Overground will be running throughout the day (although not overnight), and the Elizabeth line will have a normal service from 07:00 BST.
Trains that aren't run by TfL and provide sneaky routes across the capital while accepting Oyster and contactless payments - such as Thameslink services between London Bridge and St Pancras International - will also be running, although again they're likely to be busy and will start late.
Nevertheless, if you ever wanted to have a glimpse of the old abandoned King's Cross Thameslink station, then that's your line.
Going Underground
Generally speaking, even on walkout days some Tube services on the odd line do run.
TfL doesn't recommend trying it, saying travel on the Underground should be avoided "if possible", as there will be "little to no services throughout the day". There'll also be no Night Tube.
But just head to the TfL website to see what lines are running - although be warned, things are likely to change throughout the day.
Ride the DLR
Another mode of transport for the rail enthusiast, especially among those who like to sit at the front of a carriage and pretend to be the driver, is the Docklands Light Railway.
The DLR will be weaving its way into Bank between 07:00 and 18:30.
Have a stroll
When someone first moves to London, they often find their life is focused on the areas surrounding their nearest Tube station and it can take a while to learn about the places in between.
But what places there are to be found. Wander around the capital and you'll discover places where your favourite films and album covers were shot, or historical quirks like Goodwin's Court, a hidden alleyway in Covent Garden which remains laid out as it was centuries ago.
What's more, it can actually be quicker to walk between some stations rather than taking the Tube (when the lines are actually running). You can find numerous helpful walking maps here.
On yer bike
Huge amounts of money have gone into making biking safer in the capital, with cycle superhighways and "quietways" popping up around the capital.
For those who don't have their own bike, there's the Santander Cycles hire scheme with bikes available at hundreds of docking stations 24 hours a day in a number of central boroughs (although these do tend to prove very popular on a strike day).
There are also dockless rental cycles, which are run by private companies and can sometimes be seen kicking around the pavements, much to the ire of the likes of Westminster Council.
E-scooters
Now let's be clear from the start - we're not talking about privately owned e-scooters which are still very much unlawful when riding around on public roads and pavements.
However, a trial rental e-scooter scheme is in place in parts of the capital with devices available to hire in 10 boroughs, including Camden, Westminster and the City of London.
If you want to hire an e-scooter, you must first complete the in-app training of your chosen operator, stay in that borough and remember always to remain on the road.
And for those who own them, the likes of skateboards and rollerblades are clearly an option, although no hire scheme exists for such devices yet.
Take to the water
Winston Churchill could easily have been talking about Tube strike days when he once said: "The Thames is no ordinary waterway, it is the golden thread of our nation's history."
With few trains running underground, why not float along one of the world's most famous rivers and take in those historic views?
There are strict limits on the number of people allowed on board TfL's river bus services, the advantage of this being you won't spend a journey tucked within the armpit of a fellow commuter as can sometimes happen on a rush-hour Tube train.
However, it may mean you will have to queue as the river bus can prove popular, although additional services will be running throughout the day.
Board a tram
Those who live south of the Thames, where Tube stations are a rarefied sight, have always got the tram to back fall on. It travels around the likes of Croydon, Wimbledon, New Addington and Beckenham.
Trams will be available during the strike but TfL has warned there will be a reduced service.
And for those in east London, there's always the cable car. It might only run between the Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks, but it does offer some excellent views.
Hail a taxi
As is the case every day of the week, London's cabbies will be driving around the capital waiting to pick up passengers.
Private-hire vehicles are also available but if previous strikes are anything to go by, expect longer waits than usual and surge pricing on some app-based services.
There are also various car clubs in the capital offering short-term vehicle rentals, although London's roads will probably be a lot busier than usual.
Just stay in
For many, the pandemic changed everything in terms of working from home and while spending hours on Zoom may not be possible for the likes of the capital's emergency services and retail workers, if you can, why not embrace technology?
As for those just visiting the city, well, there's really not much to do in London on a Friday... honest.
Remember a good book
If you do travel anywhere just remember that whatever mode of transport you choose is likely to take a whole lot longer than normal.
So be prepared. Download your favourite podcast, dip into a good book or be ready to do a lot of scrolling on your phone, because there's only so long anyone can stare at those adverts on London's transport system.
Be in the know
Battling through a Tube strike day requires a great deal of planning, along with no small amount of flexibility.
Always check before you travel. TfL's planner offers suggestions for how journeys can be completed, as does the TfL Go app and others like Google Maps and Citymapper.
You can also follow how things are looking on the BBC's Tube strike live page, while updates will be provided on BBC Radio London.
And finally...
Once the Tube strike is over, don't expect everything to start running smoothly straight away.
TfL predicts the disruption caused by the walkout will mean services will only start running as usual after 08:00 on Saturday, so again check before you head to your local Underground station.
At the same time, you'll have the second day of the bus strike and another rail walkout to contend with, affecting routes like the Overground and the Elizabeth line.
But hey, at least most of the Underground will be running again.
