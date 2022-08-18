Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said.
The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
Police have trawled through 50,000 hours of CCTV in order to find her.
The Metropolitan Police has said the case remains a missing persons investigation.
In a statement, it added: "Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression."
British Transport Police (BTP) has also issued its own appeal on Twitter saying Ms Davies may be taking trains.
It tweeted: "We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and Tube network to travel from Grays, Essex to the Croydon area.
"Often via West Ham and West Croydon stations.
"Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers.
"If you know where Owami is, ring the police."
After numerous police appeals, members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Ms Davies in the Croydon area.
The Met's Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said on Tuesday: "The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.
"I would remind people that even though detectives from specialist crime are investigating, this remains a missing person inquiry."
He stressed Ms Davies or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.
The Met's Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.
Five people arrested so far in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.
