Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard.
The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London.
He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to 11 charges of burglary.
His 14-year-old brother also admitted his involvement in two of the raids.
The court heard items stolen during the spree included cash, bank cards, cosmetics, a MacBook, phones and a scooter.
During a burglary at one hotel, the teenager and his 14-year-old brother, then aged 13, obtained the master key and gained access to a number of rooms, the prosecution said.
'Snuck in'
The string of burglaries, which took place between April 2021 and January 2022, also included thefts from a restaurant and a number of high street shops, such as Holland & Barrett, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's.
The 13-year-old boy also targeted the offices of retailer The White Company and the Publicis media agency within the BBC complex in White City, west London, the court was told.
The two boys, who cannot be identified because of their age, were accompanied by their mother when they appeared in court for the hearing.
Kristin Heimark, prosecuting, said most of the offences involved the boy gaining access to private areas of the businesses.
Describing one hotel raid, she said: "They have snuck in, gotten the master key, and then gone to various rooms looking for things."
The prosecution brought no evidence in relation to a further alleged burglary at a restaurant against both boys, as well as two more alleged incidents at a second restaurant and the Four Seasons Hotel in Park Lane against the younger of the two. Those charges were then dismissed.
The two brothers are due to be sentenced in September.
They were released on conditional bail until their next court appearance.
