London Bridge: Firefighters tackle two blazes near train station

SmokeNetwork Rail Kent & Sussex
London Fire Brigade is asking residents to keep doors and windows shut due to the heavy smoke

More than 70 firefighters are tackling two separate blazes near London Bridge.

A major fire in the railway arches on Union Street, Southwark, was reported just after 09:20 BST and 10 crews are working to bring it under control.

Another three fire crews are at London Bridge station, where a smaller fire has also broken out, causing heavy smoke.

Network Rail said four rail lines have been closed, while the Jubilee line on the Tube is also part suspended.

