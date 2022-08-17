Greenford: Elderly man stabbed to death on mobility scooter named
An elderly man who was stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter in west London has been named by police.
Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ch Supt Sean Wilson said Mr O'Halloran had his life taken away from him in an act of "unprovoked violence". No arrests have yet been made.
"We believe that Mr O'Halloran was stabbed on Western Avenue before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens where he flagged down a member of the public for help," he said.
"So, please. If you saw anything we do need to hear from you."
It is the sixth murder investigation to be launched in London in the last four days.
Ch Supt Wilson said Mr O'Halloran was a "much-loved" member of the Greenford community and lived locally.
Extra officers will be deployed to patrol the area in the coming days to provide reassurance, he added.
"They are there to protect you and to help you," Ch Supt Wilson added.
"If you have any concerns or information that you want to share please approach those officers. I realised that dreadful impact that incidents like this have on our communities.
"I would like to reassure you all that we are doing all we can to solve the horrendous crimes that we have seen across London over the last few days. I stress that London remains one of the safest cities in the world."
According to BBC analysis of police crime figures, 66 murder investigations have been launched this year in London by the Met Police, City of London Police and British Transport Police (BTP).
This is slightly lower compared with this time last year where police had launched 78 murder investigations in the capital.
Nearly two-thirds of London homicide victims in 2022 have been stabbed to death.
Four people have been fatally shot - all within the last month.
Sixty-two cases have led to arrests, and 52 cases have seen someone charged with murder.
At the scene: BBC London's Aurelia Foster
An army of TV crews, satellite trucks and journalists have set up camp in this ordinary residential road in Greenford.
A forensics tent remains standing ominously within the large police cordon - marking the very spot Thomas O'Halloran died.
Traffic on the eastbound A40, which is parallel to Runnymede Gardens, has been slowing down while drivers and passengers take in the crime scene.
This is a narrow road, meaning this happened in plain view immediately outside people's homes, as well as afternoon traffic.
It's difficult to understand how something like this could have happened in a spot so exposed. Neighbours say this is a quiet, uneventful area, with a large number of elderly residents.
They told me that they fear becoming victims of crime themselves.
'Young boys around him'
Frasley Coutinho, who lives opposite where Mr O'Halloran was stabbed, said he saw the pensioner being surrounded by a group of youths.
He said: "I saw a couple of people gathering around him and then he drove past and stopped further up, and then there was a group of young boys around him."
Mr Coutinho said he caught some of the incident on a CCTV camera but it had been obscured by a plant.
Another resident Nick Lambie said Mr O'Halloran was known to collect for charity.
He added: "When you hear something like that happening on your doorstep it is very disconcerting as it is a very quiet area.
"I understand he collected for charity and was quite often at the local Tesco. By the looks of it he was making his way from there.
"Someone in their 80s in a mobility scooter can't put up much of a fight."
