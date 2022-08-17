Soho stabbing: Man charged over killing near London's Oxford Street
A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was stabbed to death on a side road off London's Oxford Street.
Li Sung, 58, was killed in Poland Street, Soho, on Monday morning.
The Metropolitan Police said the 58-year-old lived in Southwark and his next of kin have been informed.
Li Hunan, 60, of New Malden, appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with murder.
The case was sent for trial at the Old Bailey, where Mr Hunan is scheduled to appear on 14 September.
