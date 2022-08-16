Walthamstow shooting victim named by police
A man shot dead in east London has been named by police as Kacey Boothe.
Met Police officers had been called to Forest Rise in Walthamstow at about 21:30 BST on Saturday over reports of gunshots being heard.
They were then told 25-year-old Mr Boothe had been "taken to hospital in a private vehicle", where he later died.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said officers were "working tirelessly" to identify those involved, but have not made any arrests yet.
He added: "We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the attack, including people who were attending a party at the community centre nearby.
"It is vital that anyone with information comes forward and speaks to us. What may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key that unlocks this case.
"I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takes and we are here to provide every support we can to those willing to help."
Police believe Mr Boothe was the victim of a "targeted attack".
It is the second fatal shooting in Waltham Forest in recent weeks, although there is no suggestion the killings are linked.
Sam Brown, 28, died from gunshot wounds he suffered on 24 July.
The Met said extra officers have already been deployed across Waltham Forest to provide reassurance to the local community as a result of the two shootings.
