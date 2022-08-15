Tube and bus fares could rise by up to 14% in 2023
- Published
Londoners could face "unprecedented" rises in Tube and bus fares next year, the mayor has warned.
Fare increases in London, as on the national rail network, are typically based on the rate of inflation, which was 11.8% in June.
Sadiq Khan said as a condition of a new funding deal he had had to reluctantly accept an annual fare rise of inflation plus 1%.
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
In return for short-term bail outs from the government over the past two years the mayor has agreed to annual fare increases of so-called RPI+1.
The July retail price index (RPI) figures are due out later this week and are widely expected to rise.
With inflation soaring the mayor has said there is no way Londoners could afford that and no way he could agree to it.
What does this mean for my fare?
- A rise in 14% would lift the cost of a bus journey from £1.65 to £1.90 and a single Zone One tube fare from £2.50 to £2.85
- Passengers buying a seven-day travel card for Zones 1-6 would see the price increase from £70.30 to more than £80
- The All Day pay-as-you-go daily cap would increase from £14.10 to £16.00 in zones 1-6 and from £11 to £12.50 in zones 1-4
Mr Khan told the BBC that passengers could not cope with this extra burden on their living costs.
He said: "If the government insists on inflation plus 1%, that could see Londoners paying fare increases of 13 or 14% in January.
"That's not on, not fair, and I will resist that."
Rail commuters will be spared a double-digit rise in fares before April 2023, a Department for Transport spokesman told the Daily Mail.
But there has been no such guarantee yet for fare-payers in the capital.
"That's another example, if you needed one, of how anti-London this government is, " said Mr Khan.
The mayor and Transport for London are locked in fraught negotiations with the Government over how to pay for transport in the capital after the dramatic drop off in passengers during Covid which decimated the finances.
Discussions are continuing into a second week about a short-term deal to compensate for fare losses and a long-term deal to maintain the network.
It is assumed fare levels are part of these discussions but Mr Khan said he was not yet clear what was being asked of London.
"Londoners should judge me on my record," he said.
"I froze fares for five years. Let's wait and see what happens."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk