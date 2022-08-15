Hampton Court: Body of man found in River Thames

River Thames at Hampton Court
The National Police Air Service were part of the team searching the Thames

The body of a man has been recovered by police looking for a man spotted in the River Thames.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found by police divers in Hampton Court, south-west London, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

Three police forces, the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and RNLI began the search after being alerted to a person in the water at about 16:10.

The victim's family has been informed.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics