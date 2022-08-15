Hampton Court: Body of man found in River Thames
- Published
The body of a man has been recovered by police looking for a man spotted in the River Thames.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found by police divers in Hampton Court, south-west London, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.
Three police forces, the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and RNLI began the search after being alerted to a person in the water at about 16:10.
The victim's family has been informed.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.