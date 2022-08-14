UK Black Pride event returns to London
- Published
Europe's largest pride celebration for LGBTQ+ people of African, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle-Eastern descent has taken place in London.
It is the first time UK Black Pride has been held in person since 2019, as celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were online due to Covid.
The event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London featured music, speeches and workshops.
More than 10,000 people attended the last Black Pride in 2019.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter he was "proud to support" an event that was "more vital and relevant than ever".
"London gets its power from diversity," he said.
Sexual health teams attended to offer testing for HIV, chlamydia and gonorrhoea, and to promote pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). It is a medication taken by people who are HIV negative to stop them acquiring HIV.
Dominic Reilly, from Central London Action on Sexual Health, said: "We are really pleased to have a presence at this fantastic event, which provides a supportive, inclusive space for LGBTQI+ people.
"Our testing offer provides an easy, convenient service for people who may find it challenging to attend sexual health services in clinics during the week, and our PrEP promotion work will help spread the word about this highly effective HIV prevention technology, which many of those who may benefit from it are not currently aware of."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk