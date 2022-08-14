Man killed in shooting in Walthamstow
A 25-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in east London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Forest Rise in Walthamstow at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said officers were told the man had been "taken to hospital in a private vehicle", where he died.
It said it was treating the death as murder but "at this early stage in the investigation there have been no arrests".
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "This is a thoroughly senseless act that has led to the loss of a young man's life.
"It is vital that we speak to anyone who witnessed what happened so we can give his family the answers they deserve.
"At this early stage in our investigation we believe this was a targeted attack, however we are keeping an open mind to all possibilities."
Mr Smith said the force understood there was a party at a nearby community centre and it was "possible attendees may have seen what happened".
"We need you to speak to us," he said.
Whether you do so anonymously via Crimestoppers or you come to us directly- we need to know what you saw."
